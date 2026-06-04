Wrong! A F*cked Up Game Show Live In Boise @ The Comedy Lounge

50% comedy show, 50% game show, and 100% f*cked up, WRONG! is a celebration of dark humor, cancelable offenses, and questionable social media decisions that takes everything you know about game shows and turns it on its head.Each show, three of the world’s funniest comics will go head-to-head-to-head to see who can earn the most made-up points, win the most prizes that we’ve rescued from the trash, and ultimately be crowned the Most F*cked Up Comedian!If you play your cards right from the audience, you could win some prizes too!Hosted by Jay Light (Roast Battle, America's Got Talent)The Lounge has a 2 Drink minimum but, don’t worry, we have LOTS of options both with and without alcohol. Prices range from $3-$10. Get tickets here on the website! Due to processing fees, they are $5 more at the door!Please arrive at least 20-30 min before show time to allow for seating, table service, and shenanigans.Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Date and Time: Sat, 11 Jul 2026 19:00 - Sat, 11 Jul 2026 20:30

Venue details: The Comedy Lounge, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts