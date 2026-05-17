Yoga & Scoliosis Class + Social

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month! Join Jen Gorman and other adults living with scoliosis for this yoga and scoliosis class + social.

During the class portion, Jen will discuss the sagittal curves of the spine as well as two key concepts of working with scoliosis: axial elongation and global expansion. Oftentimes those of us with scoliosis experience a sense of compression in the spine. We may also experience that the back feels overworked, tired, and even fibrotic on one side. Jen will talk about how to integrate axial elongation and global expansion into a yoga practice – awareness, breath, poses – to assist those of us with scoliosis.

Following the class, we’ll have time to socialize and talk with each other. Get ready to meet other adults living with scoliosis, learn about each other, and talk about how we navigate living with scoliosis!

This workshop is intended for people (and their friends and family) with scoliosis as well as wellness clinicians and practitioners who work with these clients. People with spinal fusions are always welcome.

Class portion 4:30pm-6pm

Social time! 6pm-6:30pm

Please feel free to join both times or just one.

