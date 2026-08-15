Youth Night at Zoo Boise (ages 13-18)

Come hang out at Zoo Boise after hours! Snacks will be provided and activity stations will be set up around the zoo.

This free event is open house style, so you can come and go anytime. Participants must be 13 -18 years or older. Space is limited to 100 people, so RSVP to save your spot!

This event is in partnership with the Communities for Youth Treasure Valley Teen Action Team and Communities for Youth Boise.