Zoo Boise’s Zoobilee Gala (21+)
Zoo Boise’s Zoobilee Gala (21+)
Zoo Boise’s premier annual gala! Guests will be treated to an extraordinary evening of local cuisine and drinks, live music, auction and raffle, and special zoo experiences. Presented by Ashurst Perkins Coie. 21+ event.
Funds raised support Zoo Boise's global conservation fund.
Tickets and details: zooboise.org/zoobilee
Zoo Boise
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org