© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zoo Boise’s Zoobilee Gala (21+)

Zoo Boise’s Zoobilee Gala (21+)

Zoo Boise’s premier annual gala! Guests will be treated to an extraordinary evening of local cuisine and drinks, live music, auction and raffle, and special zoo experiences. Presented by Ashurst Perkins Coie. 21+ event.

Funds raised support Zoo Boise's global conservation fund.

Tickets and details: zooboise.org/zoobilee

Zoo Boise
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org
https://zooboise.org/
Zoo Boise
355 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
2086087760
jagosta@cityofboise.org
zooboise.org