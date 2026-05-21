Lawsuit challenging Idaho's anti-trans school bathroom bill voluntarily dismissed

A lawsuit challenging Idaho’s anti-trans school bathroom bill has been dropped.

Shortly after the law went into effect in 2023, a seventh-grade Boise High student and the school’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance club sued the state, saying it violated the equal protection clause, title IX and the right to privacy.

Under the SB1100 , students are prohibited from using restrooms that do not align with their birth sex, and schools must provide alternative single-occupancy facilities. The plaintiffs argued it discriminated against trans students by singling them out.

The plaintiffs filed to voluntarily dismiss the case on Wednesday and the lawsuit was dropped without prejudice. In their court filing, attorneys for the plaintiffs said one of the students from the Sexuality and Gender Alliance Club had passed away and another graduated this week.

The law allows students to sue schools for each instance they encounter a person of the opposite sex in a public school restroom, changing facility or sleeping quarters, for a minimum fine of $5,000.

In a press release, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said "Idaho families can be confident that this law is fully in effect and will remain so."