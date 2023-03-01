ACLU of Idaho invites Latino students, parents and educators to share their stories of discrimination

What obstacles are Latina and Latino students and parents facing in Idaho schools? The ACLU of Idaho is hosting listening sessions in Canyon County to find out.

The project’s goal is to provide a space for Latino students, their parents and educators to share experiences navigating racial discrimination in schools. Erica Rodarte is leading the project as a legal fellow for the ACLU of Idaho.

“Some of the things we've been hearing about are issues around disproportionate discipline, instances of racism with students in the classroom or in school settings, and then even this over policing and targeting of Latin students,” she said.

Studies from across the country show Latino students are disciplined at higher rates than their white peers. According to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, 13% of the state is Hispanic but school staff statewide is only 3%. Latino students make up 18% of school enrollment and that number is growing.

Comunidad Hispana/Latina/x los invitamos a unirse con ACLU de Idaho este jueves 2 de marzo, en el Palacio Event Center en Caldwell para una Sesión Comunitaria para hispanos/latinos/x. Comida y bebidas seran proporcionadas. pic.twitter.com/ed8fs7gtZq — ACLU of Idaho (@acluidaho) March 1, 2023

The sessions include a “know your rights” presentation for students, but also for parents who might have experienced discrimination themselves growing up in the same school system.

“A lot of parents say I went through this in the 80s and 90s, my son, my daughter is going through this now. Nothing has changed,” Rodarte said said. “The end goal of this project is to document these stories and create a report so that we can better understand the experiences that Latin students are having in Idaho.”

Rodarte added that the project would help advocate for change.

The ACLU is hosting two sessions this week, one in Caldwell on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at El Palacio and another one in Nampa on Saturday at 2 p.m.