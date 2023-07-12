The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has decided to allow North Idaho College to keep its accreditation, for now.

The Coeur d'Alene college came under review after its board improperly fired its president. Later, they were forced by a judge to reinstate him. They also were criticized for hired political allies in key leadership positions, alleged open meetings violations, as well as hostile behavior toward school staff.

The accreditation agency wrote in a letter to NIC officials that it will continue to monitor the college, and provided leaders of a list of issues it would like addressed in the next year. They include resolving litigation against the college, onboarding for board members that includes training and commitments to avoid conflicts of interest and ethics violations. The NWCCU also called on the board and president to commit to providing an inclusive, respectful environment, and to listen to student and school staff concerns.

The NWCCU’s decision was an extension of the monitoring and review the college is currently undergoing. That means it will consider the college’s accreditation status again next year.

In a statement, NIC president Nick Swayne said the college was committed to addressing all of the accreditation board’s concerns.

“We are relying on our community for continued support as we make forward progress in the challenging work ahead,” he said. “NIC remains accredited. All courses are accredited, and all credits are transferable.”

This article was written by Rebecca White of Spokane Public Radio.