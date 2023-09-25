© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Branden Durst, embattled West Bonner Superintendent, announces his resignation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published September 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT
Branden Durst is seen sitting in front of a white wall, looking directly at the camera. A red Republican elephant logo and his last name sit on the front right side of the screen.
Branden Durst
/
Youtube
Screenshot of Superintendent Branden Durst in campaign video posted to his YouTube channel on February 10, 2021.

Branden Durst announced he would be leaving his job as West Bonner County School District Superintendent on Monday.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Durst wrote he would be seeking “an amicable and fair exit” from his role. The decision comes less than three months after he was selected by the District’s school board 3-2.

His short tenure started on June 28, 2023 and was marred with controversy from the start.

A former Democratic lawmaker, Durst has done work for far-right lobbying groups, such as Idaho Freedom Foundation and Idaho Family Policy Center, and has no experience in education. Candidates for superintendent positions in Idaho must have a minimum of four years experience working with students in an accredited school setting as certified educators. Durst’s selection for the post was dependent on the State Board of Education issuing an emergency provisional certificate.

The office of the superintendent oversees education for all K-12. public school students in Idaho.

In his statement, Durst said he recognized the challenges his tenure faced, writing he was aware not everyone in the community welcomed his hiring.

In August, two of the three board trustees who voted for Durst’s appointment, West Bonner School District board chair Keith Rutledge and vice chair Susan Brown, were recalled in a special election. Durst’s hiring was not cited in the petition but recall efforts started shortly after his appointment.

“To promote healing within the community, I believe it is necessary for me to step aside as Superintendent. It may not be entirely fair, but life rarely is,” Durst wrote in his statement.

Durst did not provide an official date for his exit, writing the decision was up to the board.

Read Durst's full statement here:

Tags
Education West Bonner School DistrictBranden DurstSuperintendent of Schools
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate