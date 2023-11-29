Idaho community school programs to receive $6.5 million

Idaho will receive 6.5 million dollars to expand full service community school programs.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Whitney Elementary School in Boise on Tuesday to announce increased funding for school programs that provide students and their families with nutritional assistance, mental health services, and dental care.

“Many times in rural communities, the school is where they can find those services and the only place they can find services,” Cardona said.

The Idaho Department of Education reports over 70% of students in the state go to rural schools. After speaking to parents and educators, and meeting with students, Cardona said the role of education today goes beyond teaching children how to read and write.

“When kids are not well, they don't learn as well,” he said, adding that children who were hungry could not concentrate at school. “When your tooth hurts. It's hard to think about reading. When you don't know where you're going to sleep at night, it's harder to concentrate. These are the realities that are happening in our schools every single day.”

United Way of Treasure Valley applied for the five year grant, one of 30 similar programsfunded across the country by the White House.