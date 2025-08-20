Shinn highlights enrollment, fundraising and notoriety gains in Boise State annual address

Boise State Interim President Jeremiah Shinn Wednesday touted rising enrollment, strong fundraising and growth of new technology education programs as part of his ‘state of the university’ address delivered to faculty and staff.

There are about 500 more first-year students enrolled this fall compared to last year, Shinn said. This comes on the heels of 10% first-year enrollment growth seen in 2024. That’s counter to the expectation of enrollment declines known as the " enrollment cliff."

Nearly one-third of BSU degrees awarded last year went to students enrolled in fully online programs, and those programs actually boast a better graduation rate than the full campus population. More than 6,000 fully online students are enrolled this year and many traditional students have at least one online class on their schedule.

“Online courses accounted for 38% of our credit-hour generation last year,” Shinn said. “We are so proud of the way we serve online students, and residential students, and veteran students, and students from rural communities."

Shinn said BSU's "Unbridled" campaign had surpassed $465 million of its $500 million goal, to benefit faculty, students and athletes. He announced an additional $150 million challenge to endow thousands of small need-based scholarships for Idaho students.

Campus continues to grow, too with the opening of the new Syringa Residence Hall, and technology-focused education and research programs established in the last few years. Shinn said Boise State is knocking on the door of "R1" status.

“We are on the precipice of navigating the steep trajectory from earning university status just 51 years ago to becoming an elite research university, on our terms,” he said.

That designation is given to schools with the highest levels of research activity and funding; currently there are 187 such institutions, including the Universities of Idaho and Wyoming.

Shinn, who will give way to a new president this fall, only briefly acknowledged the many recent and on-going personnel changes, which include multiple dean and administrative leadership positions. He said the school would continue to press forward with its strategic initiatives and plans an executive team "road show" this fall to get feedback from colleges across campus.

He encouraged the campus community to always be available to offer kindness and guidance to students as they work to find their belonging and earn their degree.

Boise State opens its 2025-2026 academic year this Friday, classes begin Monday.