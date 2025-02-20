© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters

Students prepare to share their values at Boise State Listens event

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:23 PM MST
Boise State University

Every person has their own idea of what's important in life, a set of values that they live by.

It's these differing values that help shape our community, which is why listening to one another is so important. And that’s what Boise State Listens is inviting people to do next week, as seven students share what they value and why.

Isaac Catellano, associate clinical professor and associate director of the Institute for Advancing American Values, and Boise State students Victoria Zunich, who is also an undergraduate fellow with the institute, and Ethan Lahaug joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Idaho Matters Boise State University
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
