Idaho Education Association issues vote of 'No Confidence' in Gov. Brad Little

The Idaho Education Association has issued a vote of No Confidence in Gov. Brad Little after he signed into law a bill that prevents teachers unions from using any taxpayers resources to conduct union activities.

Under House Bill 516, union members cannot pay dues through district payroll systems, nor use district facilities for meetings. It also limits their ability to collaborate with school districts and have discussions with administrators at their workplace. In some cases, it prevents members from using paid time off to advocate at the legislature.

“It's going to make the work of the union more difficult. And that's its intent,” said IEA spokesperson Mike Journee, adding members were left frustrated and disappointed by the governor’s actions.

“There's a lot of soul searching going on among our members about whether or not Governor Little truly is a pro-public education advocate,” Journee said.

The state's teacher union had called for Little to veto the bill.

“This law is an attack on their rights to organize and advocate for their colleagues,“ he added.

Gov. Little expressed concerns over the broad language of the bill before signing it earlier this month.

In an email, Little said he values the critical role educators play in shaping students’ success.

"We have made significant improvements by increasing state support for education by nearly 70 percent since I took office, including major gains in teacher pay and benefits," he said.