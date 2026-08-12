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Reading, writing and a moment of silence. Here’s what different in Idaho schools this year.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published August 12, 2026 at 8:53 AM MDT
Empty classroom
Canva
There are 736 public schools in Idaho.

Alarm clocks are being set a bit earlier this week for hundreds of thousands of Idaho families as many students head back to school. That includes thousands of little ones going to school for the first time.

Stacey McKenna
Boise School District
Stacey McKenna

“There is something that never gets old about the beginning of a school year,” said Stacey McKenna, principal at Jefferson Elementary School on the Boise Bench. “Especially when you’re in an elementary school.”

Across much of the Gem State, students, teachers and staff are facing poor air quality, and that’s already impacting the beginning of fall high school sports like soccer, football and cross country.

Chad Wright
Boise School District
Chad Wright

“Our fall sports started on Monday, so we’re constantly checking the Air Quality Index,” said Chad Wright, principal at Timberline High School in southeast Boise. “We’re checking what that AQI number is what it allows us to do. And that really limits our indoor space also. So we're just following the guidelines that we have. And then we work together as the coaching staff and the AD on where people can practice indoors if needed, for how long and what does that rotation look like? And then of course, working within our conference when it comes to games, and if we have to reschedule or if games can be played, what does that look like?"

McKenna and Wright joined George Prentice to talk about the new school year, which includes a state-mandated moment of silence in every Idaho public school room.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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Education Boise School DistrictIdaho Schools
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

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