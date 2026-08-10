The Discovery Center of Idaho renovation is complete: Here is what is new

From dragons to dinosaurs, the Discovery Center of Idaho is the state's one-stop shop for all things science and it recently made some changes.

Every year, thousands of Idaho youth visit the center for everything from annual field trips to science camps.

“We just updated our young learners area, and that has all new exhibits in it. And it's a new space,” said Eric Miller, the Executive Director of the Discovery Center of Idaho.

The center made changes to the interior and exterior.

“All spaces, public spaces within the institution, are now accessible with ramps for all wheeled access.”

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The HVAC system was replaced and taller ceilings create more opportunities for new exhibits and programming.

“We are looking at doing a regular, maybe once a year event that is all STEM activities outside the building because we have a new plaza area.”

The new gallery space offers 3,000 square feet for special events.

“Those will definitely be for all audiences and will be mixed use.”

He said the center is using Artificial Intelligence for education and content development purposes, including translation needs.

“We use it a lot for our designs of exhibits and exhibitions right now.”

The center plans to debut an animated dragon exhibition in November and offers discounted prices for low-income families.

“We have our Discovery for All program, which allows individuals with EBT cards to come here at a really reduced price point so they can participate.”

Volunteers are welcome to fill in for various roles, including the Young Discoverers program, camps and floor education specialists.

“There's a lot of opportunity out there and we utilize volunteers in just about every area.”

He said many volunteers come back to work at the center.

“It's one of the things that I grew up doing, and then I'm here; I am actually working for a science center.”