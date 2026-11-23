The Boise School District is considering a change to the school schedule and they want your opinion.

A 19-member committee representing parents, district staff and schools across Boise School District spent two years studying the logistics of changing school start times. The group’s recommendation follows an earlier committee that reviewed research on the benefits of later start times for teenagers.

The survey is open until Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Results will be presented to the Boise School District Board of Trustees in December or January and will help inform its final decision.

George Prentice sat down with Nick Smith, the deputy superintendent of operations for the Boise School District. Read the full transcript below.

GEORGE PRENTICE: Good morning, I'm George Prentice. There's a lot of talk about possible change in the Boise School District. More than 20,000 students and their families, thousands of teachers and staff, of course, would all be impacted. The question before us should elementary school kids start classes sooner? Should secondary students start their classes a bit later? Nick Smith is here. Mr. Smith serves as deputy superintendent of operations for the Boise School District, responsible for overseeing the day to day for the district. And indeed, that includes a big piece of that day to day transportation. So that's a that's going to be a big part of our conversation here to Mr. Smith. Welcome.

NICK SMITH: Thank you. George, it's a pleasure to be here.

PRENTICE: Um, what triggered this conversation? Can we assume that there is some kind of data behind any call of possible change in schedules?

SMITH: Yeah, absolutely. So the, the, the idea and the conversation really was something that came out of parents reaching out to the district, asking for secondary students to start the school day later, based on research. There's a lot of research out there that talks about the benefits of teens getting more sleep and having a later start time to help them get more sleep. I would compare it to a citizens initiative where we had citizens in the community. Parents reach out to us and ask us to look into this and explore how we could do this as a district.

PRENTICE: Okay, so best as you can, can you summarize the district's proposal of moving start and end times for. Uh, well, first let's let's, uh, maybe just start with elementary students. Let's just start there. What is the proposal for elementary kids?

SMITH: Yeah. So part of part of what we looked at as a, as a district is we did have a committee that worked on this for approximately two years. The committee was made up of um, staff and parents and district level administration. And we really tried to look at how can we get our start times later for secondary students without negatively impacting elementary students? Because at the end of the day, as you indicated, it is a logistics challenge and it's in, in many ways, a transportation equation when we're trying to figure out how do we allow secondary students to get more sleep and start their day later?

PRENTICE: I'm going to guess that you can't have it both ways, right? If you start a little later for secondary, then it would make sense management wise and well bottom dollar wise to to start elementary kids sooner.

SMITH: Yeah, absolutely. And that, and that really is, uh, where we found ourselves as a committee. Everyone agreed that it was in our secondary students best interest to allow them to sleep in and get that additional sleep and start later. But the issue was, how do we do that without having a huge financial impact on the district? Because if you look at simply just shifting the start time for secondary students later, but keeping elementary the same, it was going to add a significant increase in busing and transportation costs, not just in the number of busses we would have to have, but also in the number of drivers we would add and the number of routes that we would add. Because right now we we have a tiered system where we will transport and drop off our students for our junior highs and high schools, and then those same busses go out and run routes for elementary students and pick them up and drop them off. And if we didn't change the elementary start time while changing the high school and junior high start time as the proposal is written, you would have had to basically double your fleet at a at a significant number of busses and drivers to accommodate all of those routes being run at basically the same time, rather than a tiered approach to those transportation needs for the district.

PRENTICE: Okay, so let's start with the elementary kids. What kind of hours are we? Yeah.

SMITH: Yeah. So what we looked at was basically in some ways, flipping the start times for junior high and high schools and elementary students. But we moved everybody a little bit later. And so what you would you would be looking at right now, the district has two elementary start times. And again, that's driven by transportation needs. But we would the 845 standard elementary start that we currently have would shift to 8:00 and the current late start elementary that we have that starts at 915 would shift to 815. And so that's what we would be looking at for students at the elementary level. You would be looking at a 45 minute difference for that standard start elementary and an hour difference for that late start elementary.

PRENTICE: How about the end of the day? Because I'm going to guess a lot of parents are interested in that because of the expense of after school care.

SMITH: Yeah, that is certainly one of the the challenges with what's being proposed is those elementary students that are currently getting out at 315 or 345 would now be getting out at 230 and 245. And so that is something that we're hearing from parents that that change in time, um, does present some challenges for them when it comes to daycare costs or needing to now access daycare where they haven't in the past. Um, another, another challenge that we're hearing from some parents as we collect feedback on the proposal is that in many families, a sibling, a high school or junior high age sibling is in charge of childcare for their elementary age siblings. And now they won't be available until later in the day. And so that's creating some challenges for parents as well. So that's certainly something that we're hearing and receiving feedback from the community. And that's something that the board will certainly have to take into account when they make their decision.

PRENTICE: Not that the district is responsible for all daycare, but do you think that we have appropriate resources that could absorb this?

SMITH: You know, that's a great question. And that's and that's certainly something that goes beyond the school district. We've been in conversations with some of our community partners on what what would that look like? And would some of our community partners be able to help fill that void? We do have a program in the district, and we do have community partners that set up programs in our schools for after school care. And so we've been having conversations about how could that be expanded? What would that look like? What, what ability would some of those community partners have to help meet that need? And then we would be looking also as a district, what kind of after school opportunities and activities can we put into place? So if, if this was approved by the board, um, then those conversations would continue and we would ramp up those efforts to see what we could provide families in the way of after school care.

PRENTICE: Okay, so let's, uh, let's look at the older kids then, uh, what's the proposal for secondary students? Start and end times.

SMITH: Yeah. So the recommended start time, um, for high school students would be 9:00 AM with a 4:02 p.m. release time. And junior high schedule would be an 8:45 start time with a 3:20 release time. And so that, that shifts those by approximately an hour later every day.

PRENTICE: Um, and can I assume that also would impact the so-called zero period?

SMITH: Yeah, absolutely. So we currently have a practice of zero hour in the Boise school district, um, both at the high school and a little bit at the junior high, a little more limited in what junior high is offer in that time period. But we do have high schools that offer zero hour. So zero hour at the high school would shift from 648. Right now is what with zero hours starts to. 756. Zero hours start time and then at the junior high. Currently zero hour starts at 7:00 and it would start at 755. Under the proposal.

PRENTICE: Boy, there's so many moving pieces to this. Is there a change in the expense? If this were to get a green light from the public.

SMITH: You know, one of one of the primary focuses for the start time committee as they worked on this was trying to limit the cost. That was truly one of the things that. How can we how can we allow secondary students to start the day later, but not have a significant financial impact on the district in doing so? And so while there certainly are, are the potential for some increased cost, the proposal that has been recommended was designed with that in mind, trying to limit those costs. So we don't anticipate a huge increase in cost for on the instructional side. Certainly there could be increased transportation costs, even as you know, even though this was developed trying to limit transportation, increased costs. There's certainly the potential that as we get this and roll this out, we might find a need for additional routes. We might find a need for additional safety bussing, which is something that we've been talking about as a committee and as a district. Um, if you all of a sudden are starting elementary earlier in the day and you, you have students walking to school in the dark or standing at bus stops in the dark, where currently they're not. That could increase a need for safety bussing in the district, which is something that could increase costs that isn't currently calculated in the proposal.

PRENTICE: I'm just curious only because I don't think I've ever heard of safety bussing. So does that mean you use or possibly use extra bussing when we are challenged with that time or those times of the year when it could be, uh, a little darker.

SMITH: Yeah, that's what we would, that's what we would be looking at it through that lens. Safety bussing really is designed to provide bussing in situations where students, um, they may live within the walk zone of a school, but, but it isn't deemed necessarily safe for them to do so. Um, so sometimes safety bussing is utilized when, um, when a walk zone would, would have students crossing a major, a major roadway or in some cases, it might be due to the fact that while they live in the walk zone, there isn't, there aren't clear sidewalks and pathways for them to do so safely. Um, so safety bussing kind of is a broader term used to address those types of issues. And we would be looking at it through that lens of. Now, while there may have been a traditional safety safe way for students to walk to school because it's darker, more more time of the year. There is an adequate lighting or something of that nature. It could trigger that ability for safety bussing to be a qualifying option.

PRENTICE: When we weigh in on the survey is, what would you like to know about us other than just yes, yes or no? I mean, would you like to know what schools our kids attend or. I'm curious what kind of questions we might answer?

SMITH: Yeah. So the current survey that is out there is designed to gather some feedback for the board. And while they are looking for um, do people support the, the proposal. Yes. No. Um, and they're also wanting feedback from respondents about what should they really be considering as they make that decision. In addition to those two basic questions, they are also wanting to gather a little bit of demographic data. Who's filling the survey out? Are you a parent? Are you a student? Are you a staff member? Are you a parent of elementary, junior high or high school age students. And then what schools are you affiliated with? And then that's going to really help the board understand who's responded and make sure that they have good equal representation from across the district.

PRENTICE: So I'm guessing there's a yes and a no. How about for those of us who just aren't sure.

SMITH: Yeah. Absolutely. Yeah we did. There's there's three options under that question. Okay. Uh, there's a yes, a no and a not sure.

PRENTICE: Okay. Okay. Um, but we definitely want you to know that we're out here, so. Okay. Uh, talk to me about a deadline for the survey.

SMITH: Yeah, absolutely. So the, the current survey is running through December 4th. Uh, so we'll, we'll close it down on December 4th at 5:00. Um, that will give us enough time to pull the data together and prepare that for a board presentation at their December meeting. And so we, it's been running since November 4th, I believe is the day that it went live. And it will run for that entire month until December 4th.

PRENTICE: Is it possible that if there were changes, they would come? What, the 2728 school year?

SMITH: You know, that's certainly possible. Um, that one of the things that the school start time committee did is they did commission a study by the Evans School of Public Policy out of the University of Washington, and had them look into what other school districts who have successfully made this switch, what they did, what lessons they learned, what they, um, if they were doing it again, what would they do different? And one of the things that came out of that was you really need to give your community a lot of lead time. You really need that time to, for parents to prepare. You need that time for community partners to come to the table and start talking about to our conversation earlier about how do we support families with their need for after school care. Um, and so there is a, there, there needs to be that lead up time. And so one of the things that the board will have to do is look at at this point in the year, is that enough lead time or do we need to if they if they say yes, do they need to look at the 28/29 school year? So that's a decision that will be part of the board's ultimate decision as to whether this would be next year or it would be 28, 29 or even further out.

PRENTICE: Okay. How do we access the survey to participate?

SMITH: Yeah, absolutely. So we've sent the survey out through a number of avenues. We've been communicating and sending that out through our newsletters. Um, we've asked all of our principals to push that out. Um, we have um, student groups who are also, uh, getting the survey out to their peers. And so we've been working really hard to get that out to as broad a community as we possibly can. And so anybody who has an opportunity to take that survey, we really appreciate that feedback because at the end of the day, we want to make sure that we've got a solution that works for the community.

PRENTICE: And who do you want to hear from? Certainly. Uh, families and educators who who all do you want to hear from?

SMITH: Yeah. Yeah, absolutely. We, we really, we're very hopeful that that families will respond for sure. We want to know how this will impact, um, families and, and their, their students and, but them as a family unit as well. We also want to hear from students. We want to hear from staff. We also want to hear from community at large. Um, so this an impact and a change, a change like this can have an impact on much broader than just the school community. Um, one of the things that we've heard heard from is, um, businesses that rely on students and, and work at that work after school. And so it has an impact on many people that we wouldn't traditionally think it would impact, but it does. And so that's why we want, we want feedback from the community as well.

PRENTICE: I'm curious, you said students, what does that mean? Like what age students would participate.

SMITH: Yeah. So, um, certainly as students can participate, um, we have, we have worked with student groups to push it out to our junior high and high school age students. And that's really the group that we're targeting. Um, our hope is that parents will, you know, for our elementary age students, truly parents would be representing them and filling that out. Um, but we do want to hear from our junior high and high school age students. They, they have strong opinions on the topic. Um, we've, we've heard from students on both sides of the issue, um, some that are passionate about, um, the adoption of it and would like to see this happen and those that are really concerned about it from a variety of reasons. And so, um, we really do want that student voice that's really important to us. Um, we, we try to make every decision through that lens of what's best for our students. Um, and who knows best, what's best for themselves, but our students. And so we really want to hear from them.

PRENTICE: Other than opening a new school or the sadness of closing a school. This is about as big a change as a district will, will have, or consider. When might we see results of the survey or about when?

SMITH: Yeah. So our current plan is, like I said, to close the survey on December 4th, and then the plan would be for it to go back to the December board meeting. Um, that December board meeting is December 14th. And so that's when the results of the survey would be made public at that time.

PRENTICE: Nick Smith is deputy superintendent of operations for the Boise School District. And for that, thank you and your colleagues for what you do every day. Thanks for giving me some time this morning. This is a pretty big deal.

SMITH: Yeah, George, we really appreciate the opportunity and and your help in getting the word out. It is a big deal. And it's it's something that we don't take lightly. And we really do want that engagement from our community so that we know where people are at on this issue. So our board can make an informed decision.

Transcript generated by software and edited by a human. Some errors may still exist. The authoritative and definitive record of BSPR and NPR programming is its audio recording, rather than the written transcript.