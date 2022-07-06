Idaho wants public feedback on locations for electric vehicle stations

Idaho state officials are encouraging the public to leave feedback about suggestions on where electric vehicle stations should be placed.

The Idaho Department of Transportation, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources partnered together on the project.

Idaho is set to receive $28 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program, which will fund the state over the next five years.

According to the NEVI’s website , the program is to “establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability.”

The Idaho Electric infrastructure bill is expected to be passed after September 30. Idaho anticipated to receive $4.4 million the first year, then $6.3 annually the following four years throughout the duration of the five-year project.