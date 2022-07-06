© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Environment

Idaho wants public feedback on locations for electric vehicle stations

Boise State Public Radio News | By Richard Rodriguez
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT
An electric vehicle is plugged in for a charge at stations in a Walmart parking lot in Duarte, Calif. Biden is proposing $174 billion in spending on boosting the electric vehicle market.
Idaho state officials are encouraging the public to leave feedback about suggestions on where electric vehicle stations should be placed.

The Idaho Department of Transportation, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources partnered together on the project.

Idaho is set to receive $28 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program, which will fund the state over the next five years.

According to the NEVI’s website, the program is to “establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability.”

The Idaho Electric infrastructure bill is expected to be passed after September 30. Idaho anticipated to receive $4.4 million the first year, then $6.3 annually the following four years throughout the duration of the five-year project.

For more information or to fill out the online survey, visit the Idaho Department of Transportation’s website.

Richard Rodriguez
