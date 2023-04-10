After a record-breaking cold streak, Boise finally warms up ... for now.

It’s been over five months since Boise saw temperatures above 60 degrees., The record cold streak was last set in 1899 and finally broken over the weekend, with a total of 157 days below 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the high 70s in Boise at the beginning of the week. Meteorologist Spencer Tangen with the NWS Boise Office said it’s unusual for winter to last so long without any periods of warm temperatures to break up the cold.

This seemingly never-ending winter is the result of cold air coming from the Gulf of Alaska. While southwest winds temporarily came through over the weekend, the warm snap will not last, Tangen added.

“We're going to see another storm system coming off the Pacific that's going to bring the colder northerly winds back into the area and that will bring temperatures down for the rest of the week,” he said.

Tangen said the rest of spring will see its usual roller coaster of changing temperatures, swinging back and forth for most of the season.