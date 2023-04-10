© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment

After a record-breaking cold streak, Boise finally warms up ... for now.

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT
It’s been over five months since Boise saw temperatures above 60 degrees., The record cold streak was last set in 1899 and finally broken over the weekend, with a total of 157 days below 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the high 70s in Boise at the beginning of the week. Meteorologist Spencer Tangen with the NWS Boise Office said it’s unusual for winter to last so long without any periods of warm temperatures to break up the cold.

This seemingly never-ending winter is the result of cold air coming from the Gulf of Alaska. While southwest winds temporarily came through over the weekend, the warm snap will not last, Tangen added.

“We're going to see another storm system coming off the Pacific that's going to bring the colder northerly winds back into the area and that will bring temperatures down for the rest of the week,” he said.

Tangen said the rest of spring will see its usual roller coaster of changing temperatures, swinging back and forth for most of the season.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
