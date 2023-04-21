Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge in Canyon County receives $1 million annually to reach more diverse communities

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in Canyon County Thursday to announce increased funding for Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge in support of its efforts to reach more diverse communities.

At a podium set up in front of Lake Lowell, with birds chirping in the background, Sec. Haaland highlighted the importance of preserving nature for future generations.

“Time goes by slow when you're in nature. And so that's why you can have the lasting memories of when you're outdoors,” Haaland said.

The secretary announced a million dollars will be added to the refuge’s yearly budget and will help support the Treasure Valley Urban Wildlife Conservation Partnership, a coalition of local organizations supporting equitable access to nature and public lands.

“We need to address the inequitable access to nature and its benefits for communities of color,” Haaland said.

Established in 1909, Deer Flat is one of the country’s oldest Wildlife Refuges and sees about 200,000 visitors a year. Located only a few miles south of Nampa, it protects the habitats of migratory birds and local wildlife.

“For the 80% of Americans who live in or near cities, Urban national wildlife refuges provide vital access to nature and outdoor recreation, while also boosting local economies,” she said.

The announcement comes ahead of Earth Day and the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. Deer Flat is the eighth urban wildlife refuge in the country to receive this kind of funding and the first of its kind in Idaho.