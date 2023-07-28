© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 12-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
Environment

Take a tour of Boise's recycled water plant

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT
Scott Graf
/
Boise State Public Radio

Boiseans get a chance Monday night to check out one of the city’s latest efforts to adapt to a hotter and drier future brought on by climate change.

In partnership with Micron, the Advanced Water Treatment pilot facility is currently testing five different technologies to scrub industrial wastewater of any chemicals or pollutants so it can be reused.

Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos explained the concept to Morning Edition host George Prentice last month.

“What we’re trying to do is take all of the used water that comes from homes and industry, we’re starting to try to figure out how can we recycle that for another use locally,” Burgos said.

That could mean simply reusing it for industrial purposes.

But Burgos said the city also wants to treat the water well enough to recharge Boise’s underground aquifers used for drinking water and irrigation.

“By recycling wastewater, in effect, we’re creating a drought-proof water supply,” he said.

That’s important to head off some of the anticipated effects of climate change.

Over the next 60 years, according to the city, moderate to exceptional level droughts are expected to occur far more frequently. Hotter days mean more evaporation, leading to more demand for irrigation as well.

Burgos said the city hopes to have a dedicated facility constructed by 2029. A report from 2020 pegged the price of the facility at $54.9 million.

The public can visit the Advanced Water Treatment pilot facility on Micron’s campus between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday night.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

Tags
Environment Boise CityDrinking WaterClimate Change
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate