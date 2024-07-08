Where to find cooling centers in Boise, Nampa other Idaho cities

The summer heat as arrived and in the Treasure Valley, Our Path Home has implemented its summer cooling plan. Our Path Home has expanded the number of emergency cooling locations across Boise, according to Casey Mattoon, the lead public agency manager for the organization.

Extreme heat poses many significant health risks and those experiencing homelessness are at high risk of exposure-related illnesses, especially those without shelter. Our Path Home also put together a guide with seasonal resources and additional information about heat-related illnesses.

Many of these locations also provide access to clothing, food and meals, showers, WiFi, phones and crisis support.

Boise



Boise City Hall

150 N Capitol Blvd Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services: WiFi

Boise Public Library

715 S. Capitol Blvd Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services: WiFi, covered outdoor shelter, phone Other locations: Library at Hillcrest, Library at Collister, Library at Cole & Ustick

Cathedral of the Rockies

717 N. 11th Street Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services: Food/meals, WiFi

City Light Home for Women and Children

1404 W. Jefferson Street Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry

Corpus Christi

525 S. Americana Blvd. Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. Services: Clothes, Food/Meals, showers, WiFi/computer, covered outdoor shelter, laundry, phone

Garden City Library

6015 Glenwood Street Hours: Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. from 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services: WiFi

Hays House (Youth Shelter)

7221 Poplar Street 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17) Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, Wifi, crisis support, laundry

Interfaith Sanctuary

1620 W. River Street Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, covered outdoor shelter, crisis support, laundry, phone

River of Life - Men's Shelter

575 S. 13th Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry

Treasure Valley YMCA

1050 W. State Street Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other locations: West Boise YMCA and South Meridian YMCA



Caldwell



Caldwell Public Library

1010 Dearborn Street Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Caldwell Idaho Senior Center

1009 Everett Street Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southwest Health District Headquarters (temporary 7/8-7/12)

13307 Miami Lane Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Nampa



Nampa Public Library multi-purpose room

215 12th Ave S. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building - Baker Room

820 2nd Street S. Hours: Monday thorugh Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nampa City Hall

411 3rd Street S. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harward Recreation Center

131 Constitution Way Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Payette



Southwest District Health office (temporary 7/8-7/12) 1155 Third Ave North Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Emmett



Southwest District Health office (temporary 7/8-7/12) 1008 East Locust Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Weiser

