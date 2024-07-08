© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Where to find cooling centers in Boise, Nampa other Idaho cities

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg,
Troy Oppie
Published July 8, 2024 at 2:36 PM MDT
Thermometer in record heat
CC2.0
/
Pixabay / Creative Commons

The summer heat as arrived and in the Treasure Valley, Our Path Home has implemented its summer cooling plan. Our Path Home has expanded the number of emergency cooling locations across Boise, according to Casey Mattoon, the lead public agency manager for the organization.

Extreme heat poses many significant health risks and those experiencing homelessness are at high risk of exposure-related illnesses, especially those without shelter. Our Path Home also put together a guide with seasonal resources and additional information about heat-related illnesses.

Many of these locations also provide access to clothing, food and meals, showers, WiFi, phones and crisis support.

Boise

  • Boise City Hall
    • 150 N Capitol Blvd
    • Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Services: WiFi
  • Boise Public Library
    • 715 S. Capitol Blvd
    • Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Services: WiFi, covered outdoor shelter, phone
    • Other locations: Library at Hillcrest, Library at Collister, Library at Cole & Ustick
  • Cathedral of the Rockies
    • 717 N. 11th Street
    • Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Services: Food/meals, WiFi
  • City Light Home for Women and Children
    • 1404 W. Jefferson Street
    • Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry
  • Corpus Christi
    • 525 S. Americana Blvd.
    • Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m.
    • Services: Clothes, Food/Meals, showers, WiFi/computer, covered outdoor shelter, laundry, phone
  • Garden City Library
    • 6015 Glenwood Street
    • Hours: Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. from 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Services: WiFi
  • Hays House (Youth Shelter)
    • 7221 Poplar Street
    • 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)
    • Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, Wifi, crisis support, laundry
  • Interfaith Sanctuary
    • 1620 W. River Street
    • Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, covered outdoor shelter, crisis support, laundry, phone
  • River of Life - Men's Shelter
    • 575 S. 13th Street
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry
  • Treasure Valley YMCA
    • 1050 W. State Street
    • Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Other locations: West Boise YMCA and South Meridian YMCA

Caldwell

  • Caldwell Public Library
    • 1010 Dearborn Street
    • Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • Caldwell Idaho Senior Center
    • 1009 Everett Street
    • Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Southwest Health District Headquarters (temporary 7/8-7/12)
    • 13307 Miami Lane
    • Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nampa

  • Nampa Public Library multi-purpose room
    • 215 12th Ave S.
    • Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building - Baker Room
    • 820 2nd Street S.
    • Hours: Monday thorugh Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Nampa City Hall
    • 411 3rd Street S.
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Harward Recreation Center
    • 131 Constitution Way
    • Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Payette

  • Southwest District Health office (temporary 7/8-7/12)

    • 1155 Third Ave North
    • Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emmett

  • Southwest District Health office (temporary 7/8-7/12)

    • 1008 East Locust
    • Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weiser

  • Southwest District Health office (temporary 7/8-7/12)

    • 46 West Court
    • Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
