Four new human cases of bird flu detected in Colorado: Idaho officials remain cautious

Four more cases of bird flu have been found in humans since the virus first showed up in a Texas dairy this spring. No human cases have been detected in Idaho so far but officials encourage the public to remain cautious.

Twelve dairy operations in the state are currently in quarantine after cases of avian flu were first detected in April. State epidemiologist and medical director of the Division of Public Health Dr. Christine Hahn said the virus does not seem to be transmitted person to person, though a lot about it remains unknown.

“Those that are getting infected appear to have direct contact with sick animals,” she said. “They are workers on dairy operations that have affected cattle or working with the bird populations that have been affected.”

The first human case of the virus in the U.S. was detected in a poultry worker in Colorado in 2022. This year, eight new cases were found in humans in the U.S., with the latest four all occurring in Colorado.

“All nine of those cases have been mild symptoms,” Hahn added. “That's very reassuring.”

The first known transmission to humans happened in Hong Kong in 1997. Since, roughly 900 more cases have been detected. The World Health Organization reports more than 460 of those were fatal.

“When we have the international data saying that this virus worldwide can cause death in half the people, nine cases isn't enough for us to relax yet,” Hahn said, adding the risk to the public remains low but hospitals are encouraged to test patients with standard symptoms, like coughing or a mild fever.

“What we know is most of them are presenting with these reddened eyes, conjunctivitis, but also some with other flu like symptoms,” Hahn said.

Idaho is one of 13 states that has seen cases of bird flu in its cattle populations this year.