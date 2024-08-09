Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer drinks in big recharge

After a couple of dry seasons, Idaho water managers say they’re once again starting to put back more water into the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

“This last year, we put 800,000 acre feet into storage. So that’s a pretty good number. I was really happy with this,” said Mike McVay, a hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer is the sole source of drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people in that part of the state, as well as the lifeblood for farmers using groundwater in the region that runs from Hagerman to Rexburg.

IDWR shared the good news Thursday as water users continue to negotiate a new agreement amid the growing season.

Since a historic 2015 settlement agreement among farmers, cities and other water users, 500,000 acre feet has been restored to the aquifer.

Without the deal, hydrologists said the aquifer would’ve lost nearly three million acre feet in storage.

Water users are negotiating a new settlement after avoiding a curtailment order from the state earlier this year. A draft is due Sept. 1, with Gov. Brad Little ordering a final plan by Oct. 1.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio