© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

As wildfire season winds down, Idaho takes stock of this year's firefighting cost

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published September 18, 2024 at 8:40 AM MDT
Ashley Ahearn

Colder weather and rainfall are welcome changes for local fire managers but fire season is not over yet. On Tuesday, the Department of Lands took stock of the latest wildland firefighting report, noting cost for the year remained within the predicted budget.

Speaking in front of the board, Director Dustin Miller said efforts to suppress fires on state land this season cost Idaho around $51 million. Some of the fires were on Federal land and the Idaho Department still needs to figure out how much the state versus the feds need to cover.

“It could be north of $10 million in terms of cost share responsibilities, but we're not quite sure yet,” Miller estimated.

So far this year, Idaho saw 48,000 acres of state land burn in 292 fires.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Miller said.

“We need to stay diligent and be mindful of the fact that significant fire risk still exists,” he added. “We need to continue to get the rainstorms to stack up to really put us in a good shape.”

Gov. Brad Little criticized the Federal Government’s response to suppressing fire on Federal Land.

“All our fires are out and all of theirs ran uncontained.” he said, adding the forest Service would have to up their management game.

In Idaho, federal agencies manage more than 10 times the acreage overseen by the state.
Tags
Environment WildfiresWildfires 2024
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate