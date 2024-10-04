Idaho farms to generate clean energy with federal grants

Three Idaho farms are getting millions in federal grants to power their work in part with clean energy.

Allen Noble Farms and Dry Lake Dairy in Canyon County will both use the grants to install large solar systems that will replace upwards of 90% of their annual electricity use.

Combined, the two projects will save enough juice to power 415 homes annually.

The third project will install a lagoon anaerobic digester at South Ridge Dairy in Twin Falls County, which will process waste from more than 21,000 cows.

Digesters capture greenhouse gasses, like methane, from getting into the atmosphere. It can then be converted into fuel used by certain vehicles or simply burned for electricity.

That project is expected to save enough electricity to power 4,200 homes per year.

All told, these farms will receive about $2.5 million for the projects.

The federal grants and loans total more than $100 million and will benefit projects in 34 states.

