Valley Fire burning near Lucky Peak dam, pre-evacuation notices in effect

UPDATE (10/5, 11:15 a.m.): The Valley Fire continues to burn in east Boise, now at an estimated 7,871 acres according to Watch Duty.

Crews worked through the night on containment lines on the north, northwest and southwest flanks of the fire, despite challenges presented by heavy timber.

Today, teams were focused on strengthening those containment lines and will continue to mop up hot spots. Aircraft, dozers, engines and hand crews are working on those containment efforts.

Cooler temperatures and light winds are expected throughout the day. BLM says there is a possibility that Highway 21 could close this afternoon due to fire activity and a notice will be sent out in advance.

Residents in the Robie Creek area are in "set" status and those in the Wilderness Ranch area are in "ready" status. These haven't changed since Friday.

UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Fire activity will continue in the area of Warm Springs Ave. and between Wild Horse Lane/Table Rock Road and Highway 21 tonight.

Boise Fire said it will notify those in the appropriate areas using CodeRED.

“This fire, while challenging all of our agencies operationally, has also demonstrated the strong relationships with our mutual partners. I am proud of our Boise firefighters, for working so well together in an effort to keep our community safe,” said Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer. “I’d also like to express my gratitude to our partner fire agencies in the valley for providing additional personnel to support our response area while our crews are engaged in fighting this fire, ensuring that emergency coverage in the city remains intact.”

The fire is estimated at over 4,000 acres, according to NIFC.

UPDATE (2:20 p.m.): The Valley Fire has now burned approximately 3,500 acres east of Boise. No evacuations have been issued yet, but residents in the Robie Creek area are in "Set" status and the Wilderness Ranch area is in "Ready."

Notices are being sent out using the CodeRED system. If you have not signed up yet, you can do so (free) online.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): The Boise Fire Department provided an update just before 12 p.m., saying the fire has jumped the fire line and additional "SET" notifications have been sent out.

The Council Springs, Trapper PI and Foxgrove neighborhoods should be prepared to evacuate, with emergency items packed and ready to go.

The fire has now burned over 2,000 acres and is 2% contained, according to the Watch Duty Wildfire Maps app.

ORIGINAL STORY: A new fire was called in around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning has burned more than 25 acres. The Valley Fire is located off Highway 21 and Highland Valley, about one mile east of Boise on the north side of the highway.

Boise Fire posted on Facebook that a pre-evacuation notice has been sent out to residents on Warm Springs, from E. Sky Bar St and all residents on Highland Valley Road. They say not to evacuate until notified to do so.

Highway 21 is currently closed due to the fire, as well as Warm Springs Road to Eckert Road for public and firefighter safety.

The Boise School District also announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that East Junior High and Dallas Harris Elementary be closed due to the fire.

Boise Fire resources are assigned to structure protection. They have five engines, two brush rigs, one water tender, one battalion chief, one safety officer and one division chief on scene. The Boise District Bureau of Land Management has additional resources on scene, including overhead resources.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.