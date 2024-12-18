© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ada County breaks ground on federally funded large scale park on old racetrack spot

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:29 PM MST
An overhead rendered shot of the project park, It has large swaths of grass and natural tree patterns.
Ada County
/
adacounty.gov

On Wednesday, Ada County broke ground on a 50 acres park at Expo Idaho located near Garden City, North of the Grandstands on the old race tracks next to the Western Idaho Fairgrounds.

The large-scale $32 million project is funded by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan and must be completed by 2026.

“We took a number of years to get information from people of what kind of a park they wanted,” County Commissioner Tom Daley said.

The park will include natural feature trails, open spaces, a skate park, and a natural play area for children.

Daley compared the scope of the project to Central Park in New York City or the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. As urban growth continues around it, he said, the park will provide a space for the people of Ada County and the surrounding area to enjoy nature.

“Fifty years from now, we hope [the community] will view it as in the 1800s when they were creating Central Park. They had no idea that it would be 640 acres in the middle of a gigantic city.”

“Kind of like what they did when they created the Greenbelt back in the 1970s,” he added. “They had no idea that it would be the asset to the community that it has developed to be.”

1 of 4  — expo-photos-005.jpeg
2 of 4  — expo-photos-007.jpeg
3 of 4  — expo-photos-006.jpeg
A wide angle shot of Les Bois horse racetracks with overgrown grass on the tracks, with bleachers and facilities in the background
4 of 4  — Les Bois Racetracks
The Park at Expo Idaho will replace the Les Bois racetracks next to the Western Idaho Fairgrounds.
Ada County / adacounty.gov

Daley said the restored habitat will also serve as a natural filter for water run-offs flowing into the Boise River, and will connect to the Greenbelt.

“The ebb and flow of the tide will be accommodated, but still have places for birds, natural plants, all of that sort of thing.”

A representative for the county said the project qualified for ARPA funding because the green space will serve an under-resourced area.

The park will replace the former Les Bois racetracks and adjacent facilities. The neighboring Western Idaho Fair will not be affected and will continue to take place on the same grounds it has been operating on since 1967.
Tags
Environment Ada CountyExpo Idaho
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate