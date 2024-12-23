‘The dogs had burnt paws’: How climate change is impacting dogs on reservations

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, animal shelters have been at capacity nationwide but especially on reservations that have underfunded infrastructure. Now climate-driven heat waves and wildfires are adding another layer of problems for reservation dogs.

Wyoming Public Radio’s Hanna Merzbach sat down with Taylar Stagner to talk about her reporting on reservation dogs. Stagner is based in Riverton, Utah, and now reports on tribal affairs for Grist, a climate-focused publication.