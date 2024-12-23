© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

‘The dogs had burnt paws’: How climate change is impacting dogs on reservations

Wyoming Public Media | By Hannah Merzbach
Published December 23, 2024 at 3:08 PM MST
Dogs are a common sight on reservations. They’re known for being adaptable but heat waves and wildfires are testing even the hardiest of dogs – some are finding it harder to find water in the wild, and volunteers are finding it difficult to find shelter to care for dogs injured in wildfires.
Henri Quatr
/
Flickr
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, animal shelters have been at capacity nationwide but especially on reservations that have underfunded infrastructure. Now climate-driven heat waves and wildfires are adding another layer of problems for reservation dogs.

Wyoming Public Radio’s Hanna Merzbach sat down with Taylar Stagner to talk about her reporting on reservation dogs. Stagner is based in Riverton, Utah, and now reports on tribal affairs for Grist, a climate-focused publication.

“Especially with these wildfires, extreme weather, it's going to make some of our most vulnerable people, but also animals, it's going to make it worse for everyone,” Stagnar said.
Tags
Environment Our Living Lands

