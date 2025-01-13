© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Meet the Navajo professor mapping the impact of climate change on Indigenous land

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:09 AM MST
Cornell University

Rising seas are forcing Indigenous communities to move. Higher temperatures are causing drought and loss of traditional foods. Michael Charles, a Navajo professor at Cornell University, is trying to quantify the impact of climate change on Indigenous life in North America. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Charles about his work.

Charles’ research includes a number of environmental issues impacting Indigenous communities, including air pollution, mining, and migration. To do this, Charles is focusing on Indigenous knowledge of traditional foods, land, and climate patterns.

“We'll continue to see those knowledge systems evolving, but we're also going to see continued disconnect on how well we can use our past knowledge systems,” Charles said. “So it's going to be an interesting path forward to see how we adapt and evolve.”
Environment Our Living Lands Navajo Indigenous Climate Change

