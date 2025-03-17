© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Indigenous communities express concern about uranium transport

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT
An orange marker reads "uranium haul route" in the foreground. It is stuck in the ground with vast scrubland behind it. There are small shrubs, desert grasses around for miles. A mountain looms in the background.
Shondiin Silversmith
/
Arizona Mirror
Uranium is being mined and hauled from nearby the Havasupai Tribe’s lands in and around the Grand Canyon. The 320-mile route passes through or near the lands of many Indigenous people, and they are concerned over the impacts that industry will have on the environment and their land.

As the country looks for new energy sources, Indigenous communities are sounding the alarm on the potential risks of nuclear power. Arizona Mirror reporter Shondiin Silversmith traveled a 320 mile uranium haul transport route, speaking to Indigenous communities along the way about their concerns. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to her about the experience.

The route travels through or near many Indigenous communities, including the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Havasupai Tribe, and large parts of the Navajo Nation. In January, the Navajo Nation signed an agreement with Energy Fuels, the company operating the mine and trucks, but the details of that agreement have not been made public. Silversmith reports that tons of uranium are being hauled every day, despite objections from many Indigenous people along the route.

A closeup of the bottom of a long-haul truck. A sign is visible on the bottom edge of the trailer that reads "Radioactive materials, use only radioactive LSA".
Shondiin Silversmith
/
Arizona Mirror
Energy Fuels trucks are now hauling uranium ore over 300 miles from the Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona to a mill in Utah.

“To your eyes, this is a mountain and shrubs and trees,” Havasupai Traditional Practitioner Dianna Sue Uqualla said about land near the start of the route. “But for us, it's not like that. This is all medicine. And when I look at that, I'm overwhelmed because these are gonna die. They're not going to exist or we can't use it anymore because of the contamination.”
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsNuclear Energy
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

