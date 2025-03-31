© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
How returning buffalo to Indigenous lands can help the climate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Two buffalo stand inside a pen, resting. It's a bright, sunny day.
The Tanka Fund
These buffalo are being held in a pen on a ranch. The Tanka Fund is an Indigenous led-nonprofit organization based in South Dakota that works with Indigenous ranchers across the country to return buffalo to their lands.

Buffalo are a key species for the environment and Indigenous communities. The Tanka Fund is an Indigenous led-nonprofit organization based in South Dakota that works with Indigenous ranchers across the country to return buffalo to their lands.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with Dawn Sherman, the executive director of the Tanka Fund and a member of the Lakota, Shawnee, and Delaware tribes about the importance of returning buffalo to Indigenous land.

“By returning the buffalo, you revitalize the culture, right?” Sherman said. “So bringing that back brings all of that connection back that we had with the buffalo, and that's that's our role. We're stewards to the buffalo who are the voiceless and giving them the voice."
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
