Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How decades of Indigenous activism led to the Klamath Dam removals

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
An overhead view of a large earthen dam, surrounded by greenery to the right, and mostly earth and sparse shrubbery on its left.
Joseph Lee
The Iron Gate Dam near Hornbrook, Calif., in September 2023, shortly before it was removed. It was one of four dams constructed on the Klamath River that were taken down after a decades-long fight.

Last year, four dams on the Klamath River were removed. For Indigenous nations in Oregon and California, it was a victory decades in the making. It was the largest dam removal in US history and tribes are already seeing river health and salmon populations improving.

Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Grist reporter Anita Hofschneider about her reporting on how the dams came down. Hofschneider, along with Jake Bittle at Grist, wrote a history of the decades of activism and legal battles that went into the dam removals.

“The dam removal that took place last fall is one of the biggest victories for Indigenous environmental justice in North American history,” Hofschneider said. “And it was brought about because of the persistence of tribes and their allies across decades.”
Tags
Environment Our Living Lands
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

