How tribes in the Columbia River Basin are protecting lamprey

For tribes in the Columbia River Basin, Pacific Lamprey are a key traditional food. But dams and climate change are threatening lamprey populations. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Kanim Moses-Conner, a Lamprey Technician for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation about their lamprey conservation efforts.

Moses-Conner is working on a number of projects to boost and support lamprey populations, including translocating lamprey and improving dam passage. He says that these initiatives are already having positive impacts, but more community education about lamprey is needed.

“I've been a voice for the Lamprey for sixteen years now, or more,” Moses-Conner said. “And so the more voices that the lamprey have, I believe that, a better chance for recovery they will have.”