Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How tribes in the Columbia River Basin are protecting lamprey

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A man wearing white gloves handles a slippery, eel-like fish trying to slither out of his hands and toward his face.
Kanim Moses-Conner
Kanim Moses-Conner, Lamprey technician for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, handles a lamprey at a community event. The distinctive fish, which resembles an eel, has been a key traditional food for Columbia River Basin tribes but its population has been adversely affected by climate change.

For tribes in the Columbia River Basin, Pacific Lamprey are a key traditional food. But dams and climate change are threatening lamprey populations. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Kanim Moses-Conner, a Lamprey Technician for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation about their lamprey conservation efforts.

Moses-Conner is working on a number of projects to boost and support lamprey populations, including translocating lamprey and improving dam passage. He says that these initiatives are already having positive impacts, but more community education about lamprey is needed.

“I've been a voice for the Lamprey for sixteen years now, or more,” Moses-Conner said. “And so the more voices that the lamprey have, I believe that, a better chance for recovery they will have.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

