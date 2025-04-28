© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

What climate change means for Indigenous life in the Arctic

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman is dressed in a heavy parka with a fur-lined hood. She is posing for a portrait and holding the bottom of the hood with both hands. She is outdoors, a truck visible behind her and it is sunny with a cloudy sky.
Priscilla Frankson
Priscilla Frankson, an Iñupiaq researcher from Point Hope (Tikiġaq), huddles in a parka. She believes Indigenous people will continue to find ways to adapt to climate change in the Arctic. “There are a lot of changes happening,” Frankson said. “But like at the end of the day, it is just something that we also have to adapt to.”

In the Arctic, temperatures are rising nearly four times faster than the rest of the world. For Indigenous people in the Arctic, these shifts can be life-changing. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Priscilla Frankson, an Iñupiaq researcher, about climate change’s impact in the Arctic.

Frankson, who researches the impact of climate change on caribou populations, said that Indigenous people in the Arctic have always evolved with the environment. Despite climate change’s severe impacts, she believes Indigenous people will continue to find ways to adapt. “There are a lot of changes happening,” Frankson said. “But like at the end of the day, it is just something that we also have to adapt to.”
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousClimate Change
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate