What climate change means for Indigenous life in the Arctic

In the Arctic, temperatures are rising nearly four times faster than the rest of the world. For Indigenous people in the Arctic, these shifts can be life-changing. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Priscilla Frankson, an Iñupiaq researcher, about climate change’s impact in the Arctic.

Frankson, who researches the impact of climate change on caribou populations, said that Indigenous people in the Arctic have always evolved with the environment. Despite climate change’s severe impacts, she believes Indigenous people will continue to find ways to adapt. “There are a lot of changes happening,” Frankson said. “But like at the end of the day, it is just something that we also have to adapt to.”