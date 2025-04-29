Idaho, feds agree to waiver of 1995 settlement agreement on nuclear fuel storage

Waiver allows research on nuclear fuel cask from a Virginia commercial nuclear power plant

Officials with the state of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Energy have agreed to a waiver of the state’s 1995 nuclear waste settlement agreement, the two sides announced Tuesday.

The new waiver will allow for the shipment of spent nuclear fuel into Idaho for the purposes of conducting research at Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, officials said.

The waiver specifically allows for a high burnout nuclear fuel cask from the North Anna Power Station, a commercial nuclear power plant located in Virginia, to be sent to Idaho National Laboratory for research, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Idaho National Laboratory A high burnup fuel cask used to store spent nuclear fuel is seen in this file photo.

The waiver was necessary because the 1995 settlement agreement called for limiting shipments of, and removing certain types of, spent nuclear fuel in Idaho.

“The collaborative effort between the state of Idaho, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Idaho National Laboratory showcases our commitment to advancing nuclear energy research while upholding the goals of the 1995 Settlement Agreement,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a written statement.

“We are proud to support innovation in nuclear energy that will support national security and energy independence into the future.”

Research at INL to support licensing for extended storage of spent fuel at nuclear power plants

Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, is one of 17 Department of Energy national labs, and it employs or contacts with about 6,400 researchers and support staff.

Much of the nuclear research and energy research conducted by Idaho National Laboratory occurs at a vast research complex referred to as “the site” that is located in the eastern Idaho desert, between the town of Arco and Idaho Falls.

“Idaho National Laboratory is DOE’s lead lab for nuclear energy research and development, and it is critical that we continue to grow this research capacity and maintain American competitiveness,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a written statement. “This agreement between the State of Idaho and DOE ensures the lab can continue its cutting-edge research to advance nuclear technology, helping to meet President Trump’s commitment to unleash American energy dominance.”

In today’s press release, state and federal officials said the research will provide data to support licensing for the extended storage of spent fuel at 54 nuclear power plants in 28 states.

“As the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, we look forward to utilizing our unique facilities and expertise to support this critical national need,” Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner said in a written statement. “We are thankful to the Department of Energy and the state of Idaho for entrusting us with the safe and secure execution of our vital mission.”

1995 settlement agreement came after environmental, health concerns from disposal of nuclear waste in Idaho

As part of the new waiver, Idaho National Laboratory will also be allowed to safely manage small amounts of spent nuclear fuel from domestic university reactors. Without the waiver, some U.S. universities could have been forced to shut down their research reactors due to limits on spent fuel storage, officials said.

Signed in October 1995 by then-Gov. Phil Batt, the 1995 settlement agreement resolved a lawsuit filed by the state amid public concern about environmental and health resulting from disposal of nuclear waste in Idaho. The lawsuit was filed in order to keep Idaho from becoming a dumping ground for the country’s spent nuclear fuel, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The new waiver relaxes the annual limit on the amount of spent nuclear fuel and materials that can come into Idaho, officials said. The shipment could occur in 2027 under the waiver.

This article was written by Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun.