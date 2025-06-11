© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Extremely cold and deceptively deep: Authorities remind people to stay away from canals

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:10 PM MDT
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio

As temperatures warm up, authorities warn Idahoans to stay away from canals.

Almost 70,000 feet of canals run across the state, in both agricultural and residential areas.

In a video from the Boise Fire Department, now-retired Chief Paul Roberts warned canals are more dangerous than they appear. The water is extremely cold and the water can be deceptively deep, with sections running upwards of 10 feet deep.

“There are portions of the canal that actually go underground. If you end up in the canal and end up underground, it is probably going to turn out to be very tragic,” Roberts said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says hypothermia can occur within 10 minutes of submersion.

With water flowing at three miles per hour, people - and most importantly children - can be swept up in a matter of seconds. Roberts said rescue missions are often complicated by inaccessible embankments.

“As the season goes, those steep concrete edges will get slimy, or in other areas they'll get muddy and soft, making it very difficult to get out of,” the Chief added.

The fire department and the City of Boise also warn to never jump into canals to retrieve fallen items, and to instead call local irrigation managers for help.
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho.
