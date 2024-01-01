Abigail Moody

Abigail MoodyNewsroom Intern
Expertise: Community outreach, informal education skills, STEM knowledge
Education: Boise State University
Highlights
- Avid outdoorswoman
- World wanderer
- Passionate about educating my community
Experience
I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.