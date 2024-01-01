Abigail Moody

Expertise: Community outreach, informal education skills, STEM knowledge

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Avid outdoorswoman

World wanderer

Passionate about educating my community

Experience

I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.