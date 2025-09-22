Learning from Karuk burning practices

Last week, Mountain West News Bureau reporter Murphy Woodhouse brought us a story about major developments in cultural burning efforts by the Karuk Tribe in Northern California. Woodhouse joined Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding to further discuss Karuk burning and its implications across the West.

“It’s hard for me to overstate how important the example of the Karuk has become to me as I’ve tried to understand our current wildfire crisis and - more importantly - potential ways out of it,” Woodhouse said.

