Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The potential of Indigenous land stewardship amid climate and political challenges

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Portrait of Chuck Sams who has dark hair and a goatee. He is smiling and wearing a light gray suit coat over a white, button-up shirt.
Courtesy of Chuck Sams
Chuck Sams, director of Indigenous Programs at the Yale Center for Environmental Justice

In 2021, Chuck Sams became the first Indigenous director of the National Park Service. Sams, who is Walla and Cayuse from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, served about three and a half years as the director. During his tenure, the National Park Service increased the number of parks co-managed by Indigenous nations. Now, Sams has started a new role as the director of Indigenous Programs at the Yale Center for Environmental Justice. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Sams about his work, climate change, and what the country can learn from Indigenous land management practices.

“Native people have at least experienced three to four different types of climate change in the thirty thousand years we've been in North And South America,” Sams said.
