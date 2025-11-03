Making apple cider is a sweet way to reduce bear conflicts

Apple cider is a fall staple. It’s also a tasty side effect of grizzly bear management on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Picking apples means there’s less food to attract bears. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach reported on the process from Northwest Montana.

Kari Kingery is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and leads the tribes’ wildlife program. “We know that this has always been the bear's home,” Kingery said. “They created this area for us to live and flourish, and so there's that respect there.”

