Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Making apple cider is a sweet way to reduce bear conflicts

Our Living Lands | By Hanna Merzbach
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A woman wearing a baseball hat and glasses reaches high into a tree with a long red pole to pick apples.
Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media
Kari Kingery, wildlife program manager for the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes, picks apples off a tree in Ronan, Mont. The goal is to make cider and reduce fruit that attracts bears.

Apple cider is a fall staple. It’s also a tasty side effect of grizzly bear management on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Picking apples means there’s less food to attract bears. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach reported on the process from Northwest Montana.

Kari Kingery is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and leads the tribes’ wildlife program. “We know that this has always been the bear's home,” Kingery said. “They created this area for us to live and flourish, and so there's that respect there.”
