Why Tribes are concerned about the data center boom

Data centers power the internet and the artificial intelligence boom. They also use a lot of water. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reported on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe's concerns about a data center near their reservation. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Roedel about what he learned.

“Whether it's agriculture, urban growth, and now AI development, these are all competing demands for the same limited water,” Roedel said. “What stands out to me is that tribes are often left out of the early decision-making, even though they've managed these waters for centuries.”

