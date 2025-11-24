© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Why Tribes are concerned about the data center boom

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published November 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Steven Wadsworth, chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, stands on the shore of Pyramid Lake with desert mountains rising in the background.
Kaleb Roedel / Mountain West News Bureau
Steven Wadsworth, chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, says water for new data centers could mean less water reaching Pyramid Lake.

Data centers power the internet and the artificial intelligence boom. They also use a lot of water. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reported on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe's concerns about a data center near their reservation. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Roedel about what he learned.

“Whether it's agriculture, urban growth, and now AI development, these are all competing demands for the same limited water,” Roedel said. “What stands out to me is that tribes are often left out of the early decision-making, even though they've managed these waters for centuries.”
