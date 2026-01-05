© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

What traditional Okinawan music can teach us about the climate

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Three men and a woman play instruments and sing traditional Okinawan songs from a small covered stage.
C. Izuka
Justin Higa (center right) and co-author June Uyeunten (far right) perform traditional Ryukyuan music.

Researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa are using Okinawan songs to learn about climate and geology. Justin Higa is a postdoctoral fellow and a Ryukyuan traditional music practitioner. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Higa about the connections between climate, music, and culture.

“A lot of the songs that we sing in traditional Okinawan music, Ryukyuan music, they talk about the natural world around us a lot, the environment,” Higa said. “And we learned that a couple of the songs that we sing very often hold knowledge of the climate, ocean systems and geology and how people interacted with them hundreds of years ago.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

