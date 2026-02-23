Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.
How Tribes in the Pacific Northwest are tackling climate change
Nika Bartoo-Smith covers Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest for Underscore News and ICT. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with Bartoo-Smith about her work and the impact of climate change on tribes in the region.
“We're in crisis when it comes to climate,” Bartoo-Smith said. “And there's a lot of really important [young Indigenous] leadership that I continue to see emerging.”