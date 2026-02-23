© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How Tribes in the Pacific Northwest are tackling climate change

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published February 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Woman, holding a notebook, stands at the edge of a lake.
Jarrette Werk
Nika Bartoo-Smith (Oneida and Osage descent) is a joint reporter with Underscore Native News + ICT.

Nika Bartoo-Smith covers Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest for Underscore News and ICT. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with Bartoo-Smith about her work and the impact of climate change on tribes in the region.

“We're in crisis when it comes to climate,” Bartoo-Smith said. “And there's a lot of really important [young Indigenous] leadership that I continue to see emerging.”
Environment Native AmericansOur Living LandsIndigenous
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

