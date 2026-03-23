© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How Denver is helping Tribes bring back bison

Our Living Lands | By Rachel Cohen
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A man stands above bison in a snowy pen, looking down at them.
Rachel Cohen
/
KUNC
Sam Diswood, fish and wildlife manager for the Navajo Nation, watches bison that he'll take back to a ranch the tribe owns in southern Colorado. The bison are among the 34 the city and county of Denver is donating to tribes or Native-led nonprofits this year.

Colonial policies and hunting devastated bison populations.Today, tribes are working to bring back bison, which once roamed Indigenous lands by the millions. Some tribes are getting help rebuilding their own herds from the city of Denver, which manages two bison herds. The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen attended this year's bison transfer.

Robert Simpson is a council member with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana, which received ten bison in the transfer. "To take them to a place where they're going to be in a 15,000-acre pasture, where they're going to be happy there, makes me happy," he said.
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Rachel Cohen
I cover environmental issues, outdoor recreation and local news for Boise State Public Radio. Beyond reporting, I contribute to the station’s digital strategy efforts and enjoy thinking about how our work can best reach and serve our audience. The best part of my job is that I get to learn something new almost every day.
See stories by Rachel Cohen

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate