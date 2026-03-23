How Denver is helping Tribes bring back bison

Colonial policies and hunting devastated bison populations.Today, tribes are working to bring back bison, which once roamed Indigenous lands by the millions. Some tribes are getting help rebuilding their own herds from the city of Denver, which manages two bison herds. The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen attended this year's bison transfer.

Robert Simpson is a council member with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana, which received ten bison in the transfer. "To take them to a place where they're going to be in a 15,000-acre pasture, where they're going to be happy there, makes me happy," he said.

