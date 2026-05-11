© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Washoe Tribe completes major land back purchase

Our Living Lands | By Jimmy Romo
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A narrow creek runs through a wide valley surrounded by sage and colorful scrub brush. Desert mountains rise up from the horizon in the background.
Elizabeth Carmel / Courtesy Waší·šiw Land Trust
The WélmeltiɁ Preserve

In February, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California bought over 10,000 acres of land from the city of Santa Clara. This is the first of many land purchases the tribe plans to make, and part of the broader land back movement, which is restoring Indigenous land and benefiting the environment.

“Part of colonization, it was to remove that tribal togetherness to where everybody would be individuals and not come back together as a tribe anymore,” said Serrell Smokey, chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Jimmy Romo
Jimmy Romo-Buenrostro joined Nevada Public Radio in 2025 as an Indigenous affairs reporter and producer.
See stories by Jimmy Romo

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate