Idaho closes open enrollment deadline for health coverage this week

Wednesday is the final day to sign up for a health insurance plan through Idaho’s exchange.

If you don’t have health coverage through your job, or don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, plans are available from Your Health Idaho.

These plans must meet federal standards for coverage and some people may qualify for a subsidy depending on their income.

Your Health Idaho had already extended the deadline because of long processing times due to staff shortages and higher demand.

If you miss the deadline to sign up, coverage through the exchange is only available under certain circumstances. Those who lose a job, get married or have a child can enroll next year.

Idaho was the only state-based health insurance exchange in the country to not open a special enrollment period during the pandemic. State officials instead pointed people to short-term plans that aren’t considered health insurance under federal law.

The deadline to sign up is at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday, Dec. 22.

