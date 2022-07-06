© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Health

These two companies will cover Idaho employee expenses for out-of-state abortions

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published July 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court surrounded by fences and both abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protestors. Two hands hold a heard-shaped sign reading "Love Them Both," while a hand in the foreground holds an upside-down coat hanger.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters gather Sunday outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

An Idaho law banning most abortions in the state is expected to go into effect sometime in August after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In response to the ruling, a few of Idaho's larger companies have expanded their employees' health benefits to include costs related to out-of-state abortions. Chobani and Wells Fargo have announced they would reimburse travel expenses and time off for their workers to receive reproductive healthcare out of state.

The two companies did not respond to requests for comment on how employees could access these benefits and whether they would apply to all abortions.

The reality for people requesting coverage for these services remains unclear as the state ban has yet to come into effect. It is also unknown whether seeking abortions outside of Idaho will be outlawed.

The Treasure Valley YMCA, Blue Cross of Idaho and St Al’s Medical Center declined to comment for this story.

A spokesperson for Saint Luke’s Health System said its employee benefits cover abortion care when the mother’s life is at risk or in case of rape or incest, in line with Idaho’s restrictive law.

Many of Idaho’s largest employers, like Micron, Simplot, Albertsons, Idaho Power, UPS, Kroger, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Amalgamated Sugar, Ataraxis, Melaleuca, Costco, Walmart and Winco Foods, did not respond to requests for comment.

Tags

Health AbortionMicronChobani
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta