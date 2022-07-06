These two companies will cover Idaho employee expenses for out-of-state abortions

An Idaho law banning most abortions in the state is expected to go into effect sometime in August after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In response to the ruling, a few of Idaho's larger companies have expanded their employees' health benefits to include costs related to out-of-state abortions. Chobani and Wells Fargo have announced they would reimburse travel expenses and time off for their workers to receive reproductive healthcare out of state.

The two companies did not respond to requests for comment on how employees could access these benefits and whether they would apply to all abortions.

The reality for people requesting coverage for these services remains unclear as the state ban has yet to come into effect. It is also unknown whether seeking abortions outside of Idaho will be outlawed.

The Treasure Valley YMCA, Blue Cross of Idaho and St Al’s Medical Center declined to comment for this story.

A spokesperson for Saint Luke’s Health System said its employee benefits cover abortion care when the mother’s life is at risk or in case of rape or incest, in line with Idaho’s restrictive law.

Many of Idaho’s largest employers, like Micron, Simplot, Albertsons, Idaho Power, UPS, Kroger, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Amalgamated Sugar, Ataraxis, Melaleuca, Costco, Walmart and Winco Foods, did not respond to requests for comment.