Treasure Valley doctor Ryan Cole faces disciplinary sanctions over COVID patient care violations

Central District Health board member Dr. Ryan Cole is facing disciplinary sanctions by the Washington Medical Commission. The WMC said the Treasure Valley physician spread COVID misinformation and provided substandard care to his patients.

First reported by the Idaho Capital Sun , a Washington Department of Health statement says Dr. Cole acted unprofessionally and promoted “numerous false and misleading statements” regarding the virus.

Cole does not work in Washington, but does hold an active license there, which he received in 2007 to practice as a physician and a surgeon.

The document charges him with providing “negligent care” to four Washington patients and details, at length, his alleged violations.

The Garden City physician advised patients to not take the COVID vaccine. In public appearances, he described them as “fake” and “ needle rape ,” also urging people to not wear masks. He prescribed Ivermectin, a cow and horse dewormer used topically to treat certain skin conditions in humans. It has been repeatedly shown to be ineffective against COVID.

Cole currently represents Ada County on the Central District Health board. He has until Jan. 30 to respond to the charges.

Cole did not respond for comment on the allegations by our deadline.