Boise State hosts events for National Suicide Awareness Week

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the country. In Idaho, suicide is the 9th most common cause of death. In 2020 alone, 421 Idahoans died by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare claimed suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans between the ages of 10 and 24 in 2021.

Despite the fluctuations in suicide rates in Idaho, an expansion of statewide crisis centers and regional crisis hotlines are becoming more available.

Alongside the community efforts and external resources, Boise State University plays a big role in engaging students in discussion about the severity of suicide and available resources.

Boise State University’s health services teams planned a series of events for Suicide Prevention Week on campus.

Students and faculty were invited to this week’s events to learn more about the severity of suicide, how to seek help and how to help someone who is seeking help.

Junior Business Analytics major Brandon Madden said he usually walks right past events in the quad on campus because of the limited time he has on the way to class. This week’s events have changed his mind.

For Madden, more should be done to raise awareness about suicide rates in Idaho because the numbers are only increasing.

Senior Business Administration major Alyvia Logsdon felt very welcomed at the event and thinks it’s a great way to encourage participation and get the word out.

“I think the topic is definitely kind of shoved down more often than it should be. So I think this is a great way to get people talking,” Logsdon said.

Psychology major Kaibree Pratt was accompanied by her service dog at the event and claims this event was a great resource for those who are seeking support, because it truly does make a difference.

“Just to know what resources are out there for all different types of people and to see that the support really matters,” Pratt said.

For these three Boise State students, their first time attending this event will forever be impacted by the connections they made and the resources they discovered.

Boise State student life has also released information on the importance of this week for the community. Find out more here .

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please get help. Text or call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-208-398-4357 or call 988.