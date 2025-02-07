© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

The health benefits of bird watching

Boise State Public Radio News | By Abigail Moody
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:58 AM MST
Madelyn Beck
/
Mountain West News Bureau

If you're feeling a little gloomy with the cloudy and cold weather, you're not alone. But, recent studies have shown that time in nature can provide a boost to your mental health.

In 2023, Idaho-born Professor Nils Peterson with North Carolina State University got curious about how wildlife activities affected people.

“So we we decided to look at the effects of bird watching on well-being.”

Peterson held a ten-week research project — where a control group went around business as usual and two treatment groups had some homework.

A map of Idaho provided by Fish and Game which shows birding trails across the state.
Idaho Fish and Game
/
idfg.gov

“[They] were assigned to walk in the forest once a week or a second treatment group, assigned to go bird watching while they walked in the forest,” said Peterson.

His findings showed there were measurable increases in the well-being and decreases in stress among the people who went bird watching.

With Idaho’s more than 400 bird species and Idaho Fish and Game’s Interactive Birding Trail map, this hobby could be waiting just outside your door.
Tags
Health Bird WatchingWildlifeScience
Abigail Moody
I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.
See stories by Abigail Moody

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate