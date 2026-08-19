How about something tastier, healthier (and local) for lunch this school year?

The stereotype of the American sack lunch isn’t pretty. In fact, the contents of many sack lunches don’t meet some of the basic goals for healthy development, according to the National Institutes of Health.

And then there’s the old-as-time stereotype of white bread slapped around something that passes itself off as nutritional. Chef Adan Callsen wants to change all that by spending many of his Saturdays with Treasure Valley families, all in search of something different if not better.

“This month, we’ve been focusing on making lunches. Not only delicious, but healthy for students as they’re preparing to go back to the routine of school,” said Chef Adan. “Actually, I think kids are naturally curious. So, for us, making something that’s fun and interesting is something I’m excited to bring to the ‘Shop With the Chef’ class.”

Among other things, Chef Adan has been looking at rainbow carrots at the local market this month.

“There’s so much that’s fresh this month: strawberries, peaches, tomatoes, corn. Lots of really great fresh produce,” said Chef Adan.

The chef spent some time with George Prentice, confirming that it’s a lot easier, and even more economical, than a lot of parents think to locally source sack lunches.

We asked Chef Adan for something to whet our appetite, and he shared a recipe for Pesto Grilled Cheese... which we're sharing with you. Delish!

Chef Adan Callsen

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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